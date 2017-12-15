A 75-year-old woman died this week when she was struck by an SUV that was parallel parking in East Vancouver.

The driver of the white vehicle was backing up into a parking spot on Slocan Street near East 20th Avenue on Wednesday just after 11:30 a.m. when he reversed into the pedestrian, according to police.

She was crossing the street at the time.

The woman was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

The 59-year-old man who was driving the vehicle remained at the scene and police say he is co-operating with investigators. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

This is Vancouver's fifth pedestrian death of the year. Last year, the city saw 11 people killed by vehicles.