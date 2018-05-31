SUV crashes into Vancouver dollar store

Two people were taken to hospital after an SUV drove into a dollar store in downtown Vancouver on Thursday.

A vehicle was heading northbound on Hamilton Street at Robson Street when it lost control and crashed through the window of the ABC Dollar Store just after 1:30 p.m.

Vancouver police said no one was seriously hurt, but the driver and a store employee were taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers are looking into whether the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The police department's collision investigation unit is on scene. The dollar store is attached to the Vancouver Public Library.