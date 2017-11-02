A black SUV crashed into a house in Maple Ridge early Thursday morning.
It happened around 1 a.m. PT on Laity Street, near 124 Avenue.
The car was wedged on its side next to the house.
Damage to the home looked confined to a broken railing at the steps of the front entrance.
Maple Ridge RCMP on scene weren't commenting on the status of the driver or the circumstances of the crash.
