Kaya Dorey is receiving international recognition for her work combining fashion and sustainability.

The North Vancouver, B.C., resident is one of six winners to receive the Young Champion of the Earth prize, awarded by the United Nations Environment Programme in conjunction with the adhesive manufacturing company Covestro.

"I'm feeling all the emotions," said Dorey, 29, who is heading to Kenya next week to collect her prize before addressing a United Nations conference.

"Excited mostly. Little bit nervous, but excited."

Winners from each continent aged between 18 and 30 are selected based on their original ideas to protect or restore the environment.

Dorey will be using the $15,000 US prize money to further her clothing label Novel Supply Co. Her clothing label was chosen for its closed-loop philosophy of production where all garments are produced in Vancouver using ecologically-friendly inks and designs are created by local artists.

"Hemp is the most sustainable fibre in my mind. It requires a lot less water to grow," said Dorey.

All of Novel Supply's fabrics are either hemp or organic cotton and free of toxic dyes and synthetics.

Dorey said she was inspired to start Novel Supply after learned about textile waste during her school career. She said she couldn't find brands available in Vancouver that payed close enough attention to sustainability. Also, Dorey found brands that were environmentally-conscious just weren't her style.

"I was like 'I guess I'm doing this, I guess I'm starting this on my own,'" said Dorey.

In the spirit of truly closing the loop, Dorey will use the prize money to start a take-back program for her apparel. At the end of life for a garment, the consumer can return it to Dorey, who will then find a new use for it.

Dorey said her ultimate goal is to establish an automated manufacturing hub for other local clothing labels, which will double as a centre into the research of sustainable fabrics.

She is scheduled to head to Kenya on Nov. 28.