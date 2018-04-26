Suspicious Surrey death was likely targeted killing: IHIT

Homicide teams have taken over an investigation involving a suspicious death in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday.

A body was found by the side of the road along 12th Avenue, between 176 Street and 184 Street, in the early afternoon.

Surrey RCMP received a report of a car on fire in the 18700 block of 28th Avenue shortly after.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448. (CBC)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the two incidents may be related and the death was likely a targeted killing.

"It's very early in the investigation, but we believe this incident was not random," said Cpl. Frank Jang.

A statement said the area surrounding the scene on 12th Avenue will be cordoned off for a "significant amount of time."

A cause of death hasn't been released.

Jang said the car was burned to the frame and its make and model could not be identified.

Anyone with information can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.