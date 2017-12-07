RCMP say foul play is suspected after a woman was found dead in a home on Salt Spring Island.

Officers were called to the house on Maliview Drive, on the northern end of the Gulf Island, just before noon on Wednesday.

Police have released few details, but say a 22-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Investigators say he was known to the woman and there is not believed to be any risk to the public.

The home remained behind police tape Thursday.

Salt Spring RCMP, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, RCMP Forensic Identification Section, and the B.C. Coroners Service are all investigating.