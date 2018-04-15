Kelowna RCMP's Serious Crime Unit has released a series of grainy security camera images of people they hope will help them solve the mysterious, suspicious death of a Peachland, B.C. man.

Alex Hegedus, 54, was found dead in his vehicle March 22 on a rural forest service road in the Myra Canyon Area, about 25 kilometres east of Kelowna.

Hegedus owned a company called Canadian Painters. He was found wearing white painter's pants and a T-shirt with his business logo on the front. Police said he drove a grey, Ford F-150 XLT.

"The circumstances which surround Hegedus's death remain suspicious," said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey .

Police combed though hours of surveillance video recorded March 22. Investigators are hoping that eight still images may help them find clues to the puzzle of how Hagedus died.

Pushing strollers, walking dogs

The videos were captured between 10 a.m. PT and 11 a.m. PT near Houghton Court, Houghton Road and Kneller Road in the Rutland neighbourhood of Kelowna, a police release said.

Police did not say why the area was of interest, but said they are looking for anybody who may have missed an appointment or meeting with Hegedus on that day to try to determine a timeline around his death.

The grainy images show people strolling or walking dogs. Police are hoping to talk to people pictured in the images, which were isolated from security camera recordings.

"Each of the individuals seen in the photographs are believed to be potential witnesses," states Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"We believe there is a possibility that at least one of those members of the public, may hold a key piece of information, which may aid our investigators."

The following images were gathered from surveillance video are low quality.