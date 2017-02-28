Suspended Victoria Police Chief Frank Elsner wants to resign and move on with his life.

In an affidavit filed in B.C. Supreme Court, he outlined how the investigation into allegations of misconduct have affected his life.

"I have experienced a great deal of stress and anxiety as a result of the various investigations which has worsened as they have dragged out."

Elsner says his health has been adversely affected.

"I have been under the care of a doctor, who I meet with once every few weeks," said Elsner. "I have had to start taking an anti-depressant and my doctor is highly concerned about my blood pressure."

In addition, Elsner said a number of community organizations he worked with have asked that he not serve in connection with the charities until the investigation is resolved.

In 2015, the Police Complaint Commissioner ordered an external investigation after allegations surfaced that Elsner had exchanged inappropriate messages on Twitter with a member of another police department.

Elsner was instructed not to have contact with any members of the Victoria or Saanich police departments. In the affidavit, he said that at that time his social network was based on those work-related friendships.

"The order that I have no contact with anyone from the Vic PD caused me and my wife to become very isolated from our social network at a very difficult time in our lives," said Elsner. "Over time, I stopped participating in my usual activities and rarely left the house."

Suspended Victoria Police Chief Frank Elsner said he can't overstate the affect the investigation has had on his family. (@chiefelsner)

Even though he would like to resign, Elsner says he can't until this investigation is resolved.

But, Deputy Police Complaint Commissioner Rollie Woods says Elsner shouldn't be surprised by the length of time of the investigation and he is free to negotiate with the police board and resign now.

"If he actually does resign, I'm sure that the commissioner will consider whether it's in the public interest to continue with this matter because there are significant costs associated with any investigation like this," said Woods.

The judges reviewing the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner's final report have until March 10 to decide if a disciplinary proceeding for Elsner should go ahead.