At 11 a.m. PT Vancouver Fire Chief John McKearney will provide information on the suspected cause of yesterday's house fire in East Vancouver which claimed the life of a six-year-old girl and sent five others to hospital.

The two-alarm fire at East 15th Avenue and Nootka Street started on the home's main floor sometime on Thursday afternoon.

Vancouver Police says the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

A small memorial with flowers and notes can be seen outside the burned home.