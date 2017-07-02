A teenage girl has been found safe after she went missing when she allegedly escaped Kamloops RCMP custody and jumped into the Thompson river earlier this week.

Sunday afternoon, Kamloops RCMP said the girl had been located, although they didn't specify how or where.

The girl was arrested early Thursday morning after police received reports about a stolen bicycle at around 2 a.m.

Officers found the bike and then a police dog helped track down the suspect who was hiding under a dock on the river bank, according to a news release.

Before she could be placed into handcuffs, Mounties say she entered the river and disappeared. Police used two boats to search for her overnight, including one equipped with a thermal imaging camera, but they were unsuccessful.

RCMP continued to search for the missing girl on Thursday with help from police dogs on the ground and aircraft in the sky. Kamloops Search and Rescue was also called in to help.