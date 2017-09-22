RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a Sept. 11 fatal collision, 10 kilometres east of Hope on Highway 3, has now been arrested.

Police say he was picked up on an unrelated matter.

Danielle Charlton, 35, a passenger in an SUV, allegedly driven by the suspect, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit a highway maintenance truck.

Charlton, a mother of four, died at the scene.

The male driver was also ejected from the vehicle. Police say the man then commandeered a truck belonging to the B.C. Wildfire Service, which had stopped to render assistance.

A burned out, mangled vehicle — which police identified as the SUV involved in the crash — was later found just off the road.

Danielle 'Deedee' Charlton, 35, was killed in a crash on Highway 3 east of Hope, B.C., on Sept. 11. (Facebook)

RCMP said they suspected the pair was connected to a jewelry heist in Nelson, B.C. earlier that day.

A passenger in the highway maintenance truck suffered minor injuries.

The incident shut down the busy highway, stranding hundreds of travellers between Hope and Princeton for over nine hours with no cell service.

Many people living near the highway renewed calls for cell phone service in the area or the installation of pay phones to call for help in case of accidents or other emergencies.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday.