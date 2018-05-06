Skip to Main Content
Suspect sought in downtown Vancouver assault

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made in an assault that occurred on Alberni Street Saturday night.

A 30-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries

VPD taped off the busy street in front of the building where the assault occurred on Saturday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 30-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in Downtown Vancouver.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on a busy section of Alberni Street near Thurlow Street.

The man was found with what police call serious injuries from an assault that occurred in a building near a section of restaurants.

VPD forensics officers were at the scene late into the night gathering evidence. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Vancouver police shut down traffic on Alberni Street between Thurlow Street and Burrard Street as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

The VPD said no arrests have been made, but believe the assault is not random and the public is not at risk. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

