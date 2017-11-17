Police believe one masked man could be responsible for two recent sex assaults in East Vancouver, and they're asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a possible suspect.

Both women were groped shortly after getting off public transit, and they gave similar descriptions for the man who attacked them.

"Although we have not confirmed the link between the two incidents, we want the public to be aware that similarities exist and one man could be responsible for both attacks," VPD Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing this information and asking people to remain vigilant, particularly after leaving transit in East Vancouver. All suspicious behavior should be reported to 911 immediately."

Similar suspect descriptions

The most recent assault happened on Wednesday at around 9 p.m.

Police say the victim had just got off the SkyTrain at Nanaimo Station and was walking south along Nanaimo Street near St. Lawrence when a man wearing a medical mask grabbed her from behind and groped her before running off.

The woman described him as an Asian man between 20 and 30 years old, about five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured ball cap, dark-rimmed plastic framed glasses, a dark jacket with a light-coloured liner, dark pants and running shoes.

Police say the description bears a strong resemblance to that given by the other victim, who was sexually assaulted by a man wearing a medical mask after she got off the bus near Victoria Drive and East 64th Avenue on Oct. 29.

At the time, police reported that the suspect told the 20-year-old woman he had a weapon, started making sexual comments, then groped her repeatedly.

That woman told police the man who attacked her was Asian as well, about five feet nine inches tall, 160 pounds with short black hair, wearing a dark jacket and shorts.

Anyone with information about either assault is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0604 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.