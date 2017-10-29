RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., have laid a long list of charges against the suspect at the centre of a 16-hour standoff that began Friday morning.

Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said Kamloops resident Shane William Caron, 35, has been charged with the following related to the standoff at the G&M Mobile Home Park.

Four counts of attempted murder, for shooting at RCMP members.

One count of using a firearm while committing an assault.

One count of possession of a firearm without a licence.

One count of unlawfully occupying a vehicle with a firearm.

One count of discharging a firearm to prevent an arrest.

Pillay said Caron is also facing the following charges in relation to the incident that initially caused police to respond:

One count of common assault.

One count of being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Three counts of failing to comply with release conditions (Caron was out on bail when the incident happened).

Police said Caron was arrested at 4 a.m. after what police called a "peaceful conclusion," 16 hours after the incident started. He's scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Pillay said the incident is still under investigation and more charges could be laid.

The G&M Mobile Home Park where the standoff took place in Kamloops, B.C., is right off the highway. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

'Extremely stressful'

Pillay said the standoff was "extremely stressful and even traumatic" for the officers responding to it, as well as for their families and the community.

"It's not the type of thing that anyone is going to forget anytime soon."​

One of the officers had not even been on the job for a year.

Two officers suffered minor injuries during the incident, but have since been released.

'It caught all of us by surprise'

Pillay said the RCMP's tactical team happened to be nearby responding to an unrelated high-risk search warrant when the standoff occurred, so were able to quickly get to the scene.

"It's one of those situations that you can never predict. It caught all of us by surprise," he said.

"We all feel very lucky that it went the way it did."

Highway 5 was shut in both directions during the incident.

With files from Jenifer Norwell