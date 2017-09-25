A man wanted in connection with a fatal collision two weeks ago, 10 kilometres east of Hope B.C., on Highway 3, appeared in a Salmon Arm courtroom Monday morning on a number of unrelated charges.

Danielle Charlton, 35, died in the Sept. 11 crash when she was ejected from an SUV that hit a highway maintenance vehicle.

Anthony Creed Cortez, 38, who was allegedly driving the SUV, was also ejected. Police allege he then fled the scene in a stolen Ford F-150 truck.

Cortez is also wanted in connection with a Nelson smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery that happened earlier the same day.

Police said a man used a hammer to smash the front windows of a jewelry store, then smashed several glass display cases and stole some jewelry.

Although he has yet to be charged with either crime, he is charged with a number of offences related to his arrest in Revelstoke nine days later on Sept. 20.

Cortez appeared in Salmon Arm court Monday morning via video link on five charges related to his Revelstoke arrest, including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen motorcycle.

He was told to return Tuesday once he had contacted his lawyer.

Cortez is also charged with assault and breaching bail conditions in relation to unrelated incidents this spring.