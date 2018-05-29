Suspect in double attempted murder in B.C. RV park wanted Canada-wide

Police are asking for help tracking down a suspect in an attempted murder of a couple in Langley, B.C., this week.

Correctional Services Canada has issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of 73-year-old Thomas Charles Brydges following an attack in an Aldergrove RV park on Monday, according to an RCMP news release.

Investigators say a man and a woman were severely injured in the assault. The female victim remains in hospital in critical condition, while the man is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Brydges is described as a white man with grey hair and brown eyes, measuring about five feet eight inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Police say he might be wearing a khaki shirt and khaki cargo pants.

Brydges may be driving a 2005 Honda VT6 motorcycle. (Langley RCMP)

Brydges may be driving a black 2005 Honda VT6 motorcycle bearing the B.C. licence plate W04892 or the Ontario licence plate 7125V.

Mounties say Brydges can be "extremely violent" and should not be approached by anyone who spots him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asking to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.