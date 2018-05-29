Suspect in double attempted murder at B.C. RV park arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in the attempted murder of a couple in Langley, B.C., this week.

Thomas Charles Brydges, 73, was arrested in Oliver Tuesday afternoon after a local officer recognized him from a bulletin sent out by Langley RCMP, according to a police news release. He was taken into custody without a struggle.

Correctional Services Canada had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Brydges following an attack in an Aldergrove RV park on Monday, describing the senior as "extremely violent."

Investigators say a man and a woman were both severely injured in Monday's assault. The female victim remains in hospital in critical condition, while the man is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Brydges was driving a 2005 Honda VT6 motorcycle. (Langley RCMP)

Brydges' motorcycle, a black 2005 Honda VT6 motorcycle, was towed after the arrest.

Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.