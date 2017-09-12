A fiery crash on the Hope-Princeton highway closed the route for several hours last night.

Highway 3 reopened to single lane traffic near Sunshine Valley shortly after midnight, more than nine hours after the mishap.

By 5 a.m. PT, both lanes had opened.

The Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP detachment says the accident — a two vehicle collision — happened 10 kilometres east of Hope near the Hope Slide lookout at around 3 p.m. PT.

Witnesses say they saw a SUV speeding and passing other vehicles then saw it collide with a truck belonging to a highway flagger.

The male driver of the SUV and his female passenger were thrown from their vehicle, witnesses said.

One witness said that when other motorists stopped to help, a man — who may have been the driver of the SUV — said to him "you better call 911" and then commandeered a near-by truck and took off.

A burned out, mangled smaller model SUV was left just off the road.

Police have confirmed an individual suspected to be the driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

The man was described as wearing a white and red motorcycle-style jacket and tan shorts.

He was average height and had short, dark hair.

Police believe the suspect travelled to Hope after the collision and advise the public not approach him and call 911 if they see him.

Stranded for hours

A couple of hundred vehicles including many semis and their occupants were left stranded in an area — many for several hours — with no cell service.

Only refuge for those waiting for Hwy 3 to open after bizarre accident - Sunshine Valley RV Resort that was supposed to close at 5 pm pic.twitter.com/zFp0oV7JID — @BellePuri

Joanne Taylor, the manager of the Sunshine Valley RV Resort, was supposed to close her business at 5 p.m. but with all the stranded travellers, she kept it open until late into the night.

"With the traffic coming in, we just stayed open ... that's what you do," she said.

"That's what you do," says Joanne Taylor, manager of the Sunshine Valley RV Resort, about keeping her business open for stranded travellers. (Belle Puri/CBC)

Taylor — who has 10 cabins on the property — said they were quickly snapped up by weary travellers as the closure progressed. But many opened their shelters to other travellers who were looking for a place to stay as well.

"It'll close once in a while in the winter but this is the longest its been closed for a traffic accident," she said.

With files from Belle Puri and Manjula Dufresne