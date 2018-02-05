Seven months after a Surrey woman was assaulted and robbed by a man holding an X-Acto knife, a suspect has been charged with multiple crimes.

Thirty-year-old Devon Paul of Surrey faces charges of forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats in connection with the July 20 attack, according to an RCMP news release.

The victim told police a man grabbed her from behind while she was walking in the 13700 block of 72A Avenue, threatened her with the X-Acto knife and forced her to walk to her apartment building.

He then allegedly demanded she empty her pockets and lead him to her apartment. Once there, her family scared him off, and she escaped with minor injuries.

Paul was identified as a person of interest at the time of the attack, and police say footage from nearby traffic cameras helped secure the charges against him.

Surrey RCMP distributed this sketch of the suspect at the time of the July 20 attack. (Surrey RCMP)

"Thanks to Paul's identity that was collected by patrol officers at the time of the incident, the eventual arrest of Paul after a thorough investigation was possible," RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said Monday.

"Sharing of information between units of the Surrey RCMP is critical to ensuring the success of many investigations."

Paul is currently out on bail and scheduled to make his next court appearance on Feb. 13.