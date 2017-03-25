RCMP say they have arrested a suspect in Chilliwack, B.C., in connection to a series of shootings that targeted commercial vehicles over an eight-hour period along Central B.C. highways.

Between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 2:45 a.m. PT Saturday morning, North District RCMP officers received numerous calls of a vehicle shooting out radiators and windows of semi-tractor trailers as they were being driven.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Reports of shots fired were received near Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House.

Mounties said information obtained during the investigation helped them locate the suspect vehicle and a person in connection to the shootings in the Chilliwack area.

They say the person is still in custody and there is no more risk to the public.

Earlier in the day they had described the suspect vehicle as a blue four-door Dodge Caliber with Ontario license plates.

In a release RCMP had said the public should consider the individual responsible armed and dangerous.