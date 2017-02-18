Animals and nature are such a strong aspect of artist Susan Point's ubiquitous work, it's no surprise that her favourite place in B.C. features both prominently.

Point's well-known public art includes pieces at the Vancouver International Airport, Stanley Park, UBC and the Victoria Conference Centre.

In 2004, she also designed the storm drain covers throughout Vancouver.

Her latest work is Spindle Whorl, an exhibit at the Vancouver Art Gallery that opened Saturday and runs until May 28.

She is the first Musqueam artist to have a solo exhibit at the gallery.

Susan Point's Four Ravens, a screenprint on paper, was first created in 1994. (Kenji Nagai/Courtesy of Spirit Wrestler Gallery)

But in the rare moments when Point isn't busy creating the contemporary Coast Salish art she's so well known for, she escapes with her family to a 22-acre property in Quesnel, B.C.

"It's very lush, beautiful. It's like you're in the wilderness, but if you go five minutes down the hill, you're in the town of Quesnel," Point said while busily preparing for the opening of her exhibit at the gallery.

"It's gorgeous — there's a lot of animal life there and I get a lot of inspiration from just going there every summer with my family."

Quesnel is a small city in British Columbia's Cariboo region. (John Freeland/Flickr)

For the past six years, Point has been travelling to her son's property with various configurations of her four children, their spouses and her 13 grandchildren.

The property overlooks the Fraser River, and Point says that on many mornings she wakes up to the mist rising off the water.

"It's very relaxing just being in the wilderness," she said. "It takes me a couple of days to wind down, leaving the City of Vancouver and then going to a place that's so serene."

Susan Point's Northern Lights, screenprint on paper, 2008. (Kenji Nagai/Courtesy of Spirit Wrestler Gallery)

Point's career spans more than three decades since she first began making art in 1981 when she took a jewelry-making course at Vancouver Community College while she was on maternity leave with her third child.

"At that point, I didn't really know that we had our own unique art form as the Salish people," she said.

When Point began to research, she found little information to work with.

Susan Point's 'Nowhere Left' in acrylic and red cedar was created in 2000. (Trevor Mills/Vancouver Art Gallery)

Spindle whorls, which were traditionally used by women when they spun wool, quickly became a longstanding motif in her work.

She says her goal for her work is to educate herself and the public about the breadth and beauty of Coast Salish art.

"I want people to understand that we do have a beautiful, unique art form," she said.

With files from Margaret Gallagher