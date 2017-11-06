A recent survey conducted by the B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils found what a report terms a "mind boggling" number of special needs students are missing class because they are regularly sent home early or not scheduled for a full day.

More than 800 parents responded to the survey conducted this fall, representing 51 of B.C.'s 60 school districts.

Of those that responded, 42 per cent of parents said their child was sent home at least once last year due to staffing shortages, with 104 parents saying their child missed ten or more days.

"That's two full weeks of school," said Kendra Mann, secretary of the B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils (BCCPAC).

"It's just mind boggling the amount of children who are not getting a full day."

Students sent home

The survey indicated roughly 40 per cent of students were sent home because of behavior issues at school.

Another 16 per cent were scheduled for less than half a day on a regular basis.

Mann said the amount of time the students missed each day ranged from half an hour to over three hours, which can have an impact on both students and their families.

"It affects everything. [The students] can't get the same friendships that other children get," said Mann.

"It's hard on parents too. How can they get a full time job ... when they're getting calls from the school to come pick up their child sometimes more than two hours into their day?"

Mann said the BCCPAC conducted the study, in part, to show B.C.'s Ministry of Education that hundreds of students in the province are not being allowed to attend school full time.

According to Mann, the Ministry is looking at challenges affecting each district in order to come up with a strategic plan.

"There is an issue and we need to work on it," she said.

Earlier this month, frustrated parents of children with special needs gathered in Richmond to share stories, experiences and advice for navigating the public school system.

With files from CBC's Daybreak South.