Surrey firefighters were busy overnight Saturday, rescuing a person trapped under a car and fighting a large fire at a works yard within just hours of each other.

Around 11 p.m. PT, crews had to rescue someone who got pinned underneath a vehicle in Guildford.

The driver of an SUV ran over the person outside a parkade on 103 avenue around shortly before midnight.

Fire crews had to work quickly to get the patient out from under the vehicle.

Batt. Chief Richard Ellis says one of the crews that helped rescue the pedestrian was also called to the construction site fire. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"Initial crews that arrived realized the person was still under the vehicle and they would have to perform a rescue," said Batt. Chief Richard Ellis with Surrey Fire.

"They got the person out pretty quick and ambulance was on scene when the person was taken out."

Ellis said crews used inflatable airbags to lift the vehicle off the patient's body.

No word on the person's current condition, but the patient was taken to hospital. Surrey RCMP are now investigating the crash.

Fire at construction site

Just over two hours later, fire crews were called to a blaze at a construction site at 112B Avenue in Whalley.

Nearby transit police officers called 911 around 1:19 a.m. Sunday after they spotted the large fire growing.

The first engine on scene discovered an office trailer engulfed in flames and began attacking the blaze immediately.

Ellis said his crews prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the yard. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.