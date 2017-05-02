A Surrey traffic cop was seriously injured Monday night after being struck by a motorcycle.

Surrey RCMP say the 43-year-old officer was hit just before midnight Tuesday at the south end of the Pattullo Bridge.

They say the officer was struck while conducting a speed check and after he stepped into the centre lane to flag down an allegedly speeding motorcyclist.

"The member [of the RCMP] suffered significant injuries and remains in hospital," Cpl. Scotty Schumann said. "It doesn't appear, for whatever reason, the motorcyclist saw him in time to stop or saw him at all."

Schumann says the officer's injuries are not life threatening but he will be off work for some time.

He says the motorcyclist was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are investigating the collision but Schumann says it could be months before any charges are recommended.