A Surrey teenager is recovering after being stabbed in the chin on Monday night.

RCMP responded to a house party around 10 p.m. PT near the 8800-block of King George Boulevard.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital where she received stitches. Her injury is not considered serious.

Police say the girl was injured following an argument with another girl.

Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman said police arrived to a chaotic scene.

"We had upwards of ... about 100 youth running around on the roadway yelling and screaming," Honeyman said.

RCMP believe alcohol was a factor. Police say they spoke to a person of interest on the scene but no one has been arrested or charged.

Police continue to investigate.

"No one ever did indicate to us that they did see a knife or what the weapon or what was actually used," said Honeyman.