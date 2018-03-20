A Surrey teenager is recovering after being injured during a house party on Monday night.

RCMP responded to a home near the 8800-block of King George Boulevard around 10 p.m. PT.

Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman said police arrived to a chaotic scene.

"We had upwards of ... about 100 youth running around on the roadway yelling and screaming," Honeyman said.

A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she received stitches. Her injury is not considered serious.

Police say the girl was injured following an argument with another girl.

RCMP believe alcohol was a factor. Police say they spoke to a person of interest on the scene but no one has been arrested or charged.

Police continue to investigate.

"No one ever did indicate to us that they did see a knife or the weapon or what was actually used," said Honeyman.