A group of local businesses is expressing interest in bringing a professional soccer team — and potentially a new stadium — to Surrey.

The Canadian Premier League confirms there is interest in establishing a franchise in the Lower Mainland, and the ownership group has submitted a proposal to the City of Surrey.

"The proposal includes the potential development of a soccer-specific stadium," CPL spokesperson Greg McIsaac said in an email.

"The group is also exploring other municipalities in the Fraser Valley concurrently."

The CPL has been sanctioned as a member of the Canadian Soccer Association and league officials hope to start play in 2018.

Hamilton and Winnipeg have already been named as founding cities for the CPL.

"The CPL is very excited about the possibility of establishing a successful pro soccer franchise in the Fraser Valley, as we, along with the ownership group, feel it is a great market to support a team."

City response

Coun. Bruce Hayne says now that the City of Surrey has received the proposal, it has to do its due diligence before the process can move forward.

"What we have done is we have sent out a proposal for expressions of interest to the industry to look at building and operating an outdoor sports facility in Surrey," Hayne said.

"When we got that proposal, we then took this route to put it out to industry to see if there's anyone else who is also similarly interested."

Hayne says he can't say much about the project because of confidentiality concerns, but he would strongly support a new stadium in Surrey.

"We have wonderful sports facilities in the city, but they're all for our residents, as they should be," he said.

"We don't have any larger facility that can host larger events — provincial, national and international-type competitions — where spectators want to come and watch."

2 teams

The region already has an established professional soccer team with the Vancouver Whitecaps, and it remains to be seen if the market can support another one.

The man who heads up the Whitecaps' well-known supporters' club is optimistic a new team won't be bad for business.

"I think there is enough support from soccer fans around here to support another team," said Vancouver Southsiders president Peter Czimmermann.

"If the stadium is sized well, and they don't have too high expectations of attendance and plan accordingly."