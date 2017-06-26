It's been several months since Surrey residents put their snow shovels away, but city staff haven't stopped thinking about winter weather since they were walloped with a brutal dose of it in December and January.

Now that Surrey's contract with its de-icing salt supplier is up, the municipality is re-evaluating how much salt it needs each year.

"On average, the City uses approximately 6,000 tonnes of road salt over an entire winter season," the engineering department said in a report to council.

"In comparison, the unusually high snowfall events and lengthy sub-freezing temperatures of this past winter season required the city to use over 20,000 tonnes of road salt."

More supply

Under the city's last contract with its salt supplier, it guaranteed it would buy a minimum of 4,000 tonnes of salt per year to top up its reserves.

In turn, the supplier guaranteed a maximum of 6,000 tonnes would be made available if the city required additional salt.

Surrey, like many Metro Vancouver municipalities, had to scramble to find salt last winter as increased demand created a shortage in the region.

"The city, through great effort, managed to secure additional salt supplies from a combination of vendors," the report said.

Surrey also mixed its supply with sand to make it last longer, which isn't ideal because sand is difficult and expensive to clean up.

Now the city is looking to increase the minimum amount of salt it purchases each year from 4,000 to 6,400 tonnes.

It will also require its next supplier to double its annual guaranteed salt availability from 6,000 to 12,000 tonnes.