Five people have been taken into custody in connection with two incidents of gunfire outside the same Surrey home this weekend.

An investigation into the shots fired at a home in the 14700 block of 30th Avenue led officers to another home in White Rock, where the potential suspects were taken into custody, according to an RCMP news release.

Three vehicles were also seized, and investigators are hoping to search the home to determine whether the five people were involved in the shootings.

"While it is still early in the investigations, we believe both incidents were targeted and related," RCMP spokespeson Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a statement.

"We're thankful that no one was injured during these reckless events. Investigators would like to speak with anyone that may have witnessed these shootings or has information about those who may have been involved."

No one was injured in either incident, but several shell casings were found in front of the home.

The two shootings took place within about a day of each other. The first happened at around 6 a.m. Saturday, followed by a second at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

An officer at the scene said the first shooting wasn't reported until 6 p.m. the same day.