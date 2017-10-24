The victim of a fatal shooting this week in Surrey, B.C., has been identified as a 28-year-old local man.

Nicholas Khabra was shot dead early Monday morning in the 14300 block of Crescent Road, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. An unidentified woman was also injured, but managed to drive herself a short distance away from the scene.

"Mr. Khabra and the female victim are known to each other and were together at the time of the shooting," Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT said in a press release.

"The investigation to date leads police to believe that Mr. Khabra's homicide was a targeted act."

The injured woman is expected to survive.

Shortly after the violence, a vehicle was set on fire in Langley, but investigators say it's too early to determine if that incident is related to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and police say they are currently working to identify Khabra's associates and trace where he was in the hours before his death.