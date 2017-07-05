A man in his 30s is in hospital after a shooting at a restaurant in Surrey Tuesday night.

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a sushi restaurant in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Surrey RCMP said officers arrested a man a short distance away from the scene — the man is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Victim known to police

"If you saw the shooting or the suspects, or if you know who the identity of any of the suspects, police would like to speak to you," said Staff Sgt. Dale Carr, watch commander with the Surrey RCMP, in a statement.

"What you saw, no matter how insignificant you think the detail is, may help police move the investigation forward."

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted and the victim is known to police for criminal behaviour.

Police said it's too early to say whether this incident is linked to drugs or gang activity in the city.