Man arrested, released following series of Surrey sexual assaults

Surrey RCMP say a man has been arrested and released after a series of sexual assaults in the Newton area over the past few weeks.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the public is being reminded to stay alert, avoid walking alone and plan routes to avoid isolated areas, but the advisory isn't strictly related to this suspect being at large.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents — most of which Sturko describes as gropings — and information is being gathered for submission to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

"The public should stay vigilant and let us know if they have any information that can help us in our investigation," said Sturko.

Last week, Surrey RCMP reported that three recent groping incidents appeared to be related based on the area they took place and a similar suspect vehicle — a grey 1998-2002 Honda Accord with tinted rear windows and a sun roof.

On Saturday, police received a report of another assault that appears to be connected, this time in the 14800-block of 73 Ave. In that incident, a 17-year-old was assaulted from behind. According to police, she was able to break free.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.