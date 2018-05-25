RCMP release sketch of suspect believed to have groped 3 women

Investigators believe a string of sexual assaults in Surrey, B.C., may have been committed by the same person.

On Friday, RCMP released a suspect sketch and footage of a possible suspect vehicle in hopes that someone with information will call police.

The alleged attacks happened at night in the Newton area between late April and this week.

1st

RCMP said the first attack was around 1 a.m. on April 24. A woman was walking in the area of 84 Avenue and King George Boulevard when she allegedly was grabbed by the arm and groped. Police say the suspect had passed her as he walked in the opposite direction.

He ran away when she screamed.

2nd

The second attack was in the area of 144 Street and 76 Avenue around 5:16 a.m. on Sunday. As in the first assault, a woman was grabbed by the arm and groped by someone who'd been walking in the other direction.

Officers said the suspect fled when she fought back.

3rd

The third attack happened less than 24 hours later.

A woman was walking east on 72 Avenue and 134 Street when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted by a stranger around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. RCMP said she broke free and the suspect ran west on 72nd.

The Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit, which specializes in sexual offences that are potentially serial, now believes the assaults may be linked because they happened in the same area and a suspect vehicle has been identified.

The car is believed to be a grey or brown 1998-2002 Honda Accord with tinted rear windows and a sun roof.

The suspect is described as five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and dark hair. The statement said he may have had facial hair at the time.

Investigators are also looking into five other incidents stretching back to March 15 to determine if they're also connected to one suspect.

The RCMP said officers are patrolling the city — both undercover and in uniform — in search of the suspect and "will continue to do so" until he's found.

Another angle of the suspect car as caught by traffic cameras. (Surrey RCMP)

"Sexual assaults are disturbing crimes and can generate apprehension in the community. On behalf of the Surrey RCMP, I want to assure you that we are committed to public safety and locating the person responsible for these incidents," said Staff Sgt. Maj. Beth McAndie, acting senior investigator of major crimes.

McAndie added that investigators are not trying to scare people but raise awareness about the investigation.