Man charged with sexually assaulting girl in Surrey home

A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl after breaking into her home in Surrey last week appeared briefly in court Monday morning.

Anthony David Trevelyan, 45, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 16 and break and enter.

He will remain in custody until he is due back in court date next week.

Trevelyan wore a dark coloured V-neck shirt and stood with his arms folded in front in him as he stood in the prisoner's box.

He only spoke when the judge asked his name.

No date has been set for a bail hearing, but Crown lawyer Bruce Stewart said outside court that he is opposed to Trevelyan being released on conditions.

Disturbing incident

It was around 4 a.m. PT on April 5 when a man broke into a home near 108 Avenue and 132A Street.

Police say an occupant of the home — a girl under the age of 16 — was sexually assaulted.

The suspect took off running when someone else inside the house came to help the girl.

Police are looking into whether the case is connected to a string of break-ins that happened around the same time and in the same area.

Trevelyan was arrested Friday and formally charged over the weekend.

With files from Jesse Johnston