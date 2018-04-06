Man arrested after female youth sexually assaulted in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say a man has been arrested after a female youth was sexually assaulted near the City Centre area.

A police spokesperson announced the arrest at a Friday afternoon news conference.

In a statement, police said the man was arrested in North Surrey Friday at around 2 p.m. PT.

The alleged assault took place at a home in the 10700 block of 132A Street at around 4 a.m. PT Thursday morning, police said.

They said the suspect broke into the home, assaulted the girl and ran after being confronted by another person living in the home.

Police say there have been other break and enters in the area recently and they are examining whether this person may be linked to those crimes.

They are looking for witnesses and say the investigation "is still in the very early stages."