Man breaks into Surrey, B.C. home, sexually assaults youth, say police

Surrey police say a man broke into a home in the City Centre neighbourhood and sexually assaulted a female youth.

In a release, Surrey RCMP says the man broke into a home in the 10700 block of 132A Street at around 4 a.m. PT Thursday morning.

They say he assaulted the youth and fled after another person living in the house confronted him.

"The female victim did not sustain any physical injury but is understandably shaken," the release stated.

Police say the suspect is a Caucasian or a light-skinned Indigenous man in his 20s or 30s.

He is described as five feet five or six inches tall; very thin; with short, wavy black hair.

He was wearing baggy blue jeans and a grey zip-up hoodie and may have facial injuries or markings.

In the release, police said this situation is not believed to be related to a recent sexual assault in Aldergrove because the descriptions of the suspects are different.

Police ask anyone with information on this crime to contact them.