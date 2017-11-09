Mounties in Surrey say they are investigating an alleged case of road rage that may have involved a gun.

Investigators say a woman called police at about 10:25 a.m. in Surrey to say someone who was driving erratically had shot at her vehicle in the 19200 block of 72nd Avenue before driving away.

The woman was not injured.

Police say the same suspect vehicle was involved in a minor crash in Langley near 200th Street and 72nd Avenue shortly afterwards, and the occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

"The investigation is just getting underway and as such no formal charges have been laid as of yet," RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a news release.

"If you see a motor vehicle offence, pull over when it's safe. Contact your local police with as much information as possible, including vehicle description and direction of travel."

With files from CBC News

