Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding Dean Richard Zastowny, who they say is unlawfully at large and believed to be armed and dangerous.

Zastowny, 47, was the subject of a search in November following his suspected involvement in several violent robberies throughout the Lower Mainland.

He is described by police as a Caucasian male, 6'1" tall, weighing 215 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

They say he has a number of tattoos, including a full sleeve on his right forearm with a skull, snake and flames, and a skull and flames on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they would like to stay anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.