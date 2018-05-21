Surrey RCMP seek help in finding sex assault suspect

Skip to Main Content
Early Sunday morning a woman walking in the area of 144th Street and 76th Avenue was grabbed and groped by a male suspect who was passing in the opposite direction.

A woman was grabbed and groped early Sunday morning as she walked in the area of 144th Street and 76th Avenue

Surrey RCMP are investigating a sex assault that happened early Sunday morning. (CBC)

Surrey RCMP are advising the public about a sexual assault that happened early Sunday morning. 

At approximately 5:16 a.m., a woman walking in the area of 144th Street and 76th Avenue was grabbed by the arm and groped by a male suspect who was passing in the opposite direction.

The woman fought back and the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as South Asian, about 30 years old, approximately five-foot-seven-inches tall, with a medium build and short facial hair. He may have been driving a brown or grey sedan.

Investigators are asking that anyone who spotted a similar looking person in the area contact 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Surrey RCMP are reminding people of the following safety tips:  

  • Don't take short cuts. Use main routes, avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.
  • Walk with friends.
  • Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
  • Phone home when leaving a friend's house and say when you will be home.
  • Don't assist strangers.
  • Trust your instincts and your feelings.
  • Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

