Surrey RCMP seek help in finding sex assault suspect
Early Sunday morning a woman walking in the area of 144th Street and 76th Avenue was grabbed and groped by a male suspect who was passing in the opposite direction.
Surrey RCMP are advising the public about a sexual assault that happened early Sunday morning.
At approximately 5:16 a.m., a woman walking in the area of 144th Street and 76th Avenue was grabbed by the arm and groped by a male suspect who was passing in the opposite direction.
The woman fought back and the suspect fled.
The suspect is described as South Asian, about 30 years old, approximately five-foot-seven-inches tall, with a medium build and short facial hair. He may have been driving a brown or grey sedan.
Investigators are asking that anyone who spotted a similar looking person in the area contact 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Surrey RCMP are reminding people of the following safety tips:
- Don't take short cuts. Use main routes, avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.
- Walk with friends.
- Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
- Phone home when leaving a friend's house and say when you will be home.
- Don't assist strangers.
- Trust your instincts and your feelings.
- Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.