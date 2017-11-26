Surrey RCMP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian
Victim hit while crossing 108th Avenue between 144th and 148th Street, driver cooperating
Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Guilford area on Saturday afternoon.
Investigators have not released the gender or age of the victim. They also have not said if the person was crossing the road in a crosswalk.
Police say the victim was struck while crossing 108th between 144th and 148th streets just before 5 p.m. PT.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital but later died from their injuries.
Police say that speed or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the death and that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.
Popular now in news
RCMP in Whistler, B.C., searching for woman missing since Wednesday
Death toll in Egypt mosque attack rises to 305
Quebec City police arrest 44 at far-right protest and counter-demonstration
Chinese police detain kindergarten teacher suspected of abuse after chilling report
Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans