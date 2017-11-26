Skip to Main Content
Surrey RCMP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian

Surrey RCMP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian

The victim was hit while crossing 108th Avenue between 144th and 148th streets. Investigators say the driver is cooperating and that speed or alcohol are not factors in the death.

Victim hit while crossing 108th Avenue between 144th and 148th Street, driver cooperating

CBC News
RCMP at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision on 108th Avenue at 146th Street in the Guilford area of Surrey on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. (Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Guilford area on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators have not released the gender or age of the victim. They also have not said if the person was crossing the road in a crosswalk.

Police say the victim was struck while crossing 108th between 144th and 148th streets just before 5 p.m. PT.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police say that speed or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the death and that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

