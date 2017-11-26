Surrey RCMP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Guilford area on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators have not released the gender or age of the victim. They also have not said if the person was crossing the road in a crosswalk.

Police say the victim was struck while crossing 108th between 144th and 148th streets just before 5 p.m. PT.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police say that speed or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the death and that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca .