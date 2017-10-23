Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting incident in the south Surrey area after two people were shot early Monday morning.

According to a release, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 14300 block of Crescent Road around 2:10 a.m. PT.

Officers who arrived on the scene located two victims suffering from gun shot wounds.

They are now canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information.

Surrey RCMP warn there may be road closures and traffic disruptions during this time.