RCMP are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Friday night in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood.

Police say two men were taken to hospital in serious condition, with one man suffering from a stab wound, and the second man sustaining other injuries.

Surrey RCMP have cleared from the site of a stabbing at 168 Street, north of 96 Avenue in Fleetwood. 2 men are in hospital in serious condition and police looking for witnesses @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/4hXhS5fcRU — @CoryCorreia

More than half a dozen police cars were on scene blocking access to traffic on 168 Street, north of 96 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. D. Honeyman says it's too early to say what caused the incident.

He said police are speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

Anyone with information about the stabbing, who haven't already spoken with police, are asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.