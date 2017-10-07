Surrey RCMP are investigating a stabbing near the East Clayton area on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 18700-block of 64 Avenue just before 8 p.m., following a report that someone had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim's current condition is unknown.

Officers will be conducting neighbourhood canvassing, and they warn there may be traffic disruptions in the area.

As the investigation is still in its early stages, anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.