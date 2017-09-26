Surrey RCMP are investigating after a man turned up at a Surrey hospital with an apparent gunshot wound Monday night.

RCMP were called to the hospital shortly after 8 p.m., as doctors treated the man.

Investigators believe the victim managed to drive himself 12 kilometres to hospital, a trip of roughly 20 minutes, following a shooting in the Cloverdale area.

The investigation led police to the 5300 block of 164th Street in Surrey, where officers roped off the scene and looked for potential witnesses.

RCMP Cpl. Scotty Shumann says the investigation is ongoing, and the victim is not cooperating with police.

