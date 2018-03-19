Surrey police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run that left one woman with serious injuries.
RCMP said in a statement the 38-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk while crossing King George Boulevard near 152nd Street around 8 p.m. PT Sunday.
The car took off, but police say a witness took video of the incident that allegedly shows the vehicle, its driver and passenger.
The car sought by police is described as a black sedan with a tan interior "possibly an early 2000 model Acura TL," according to the police news release.
Police are also looking for the driver of a van who may have witnessed the alleged incident.
The woman who was struck has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.