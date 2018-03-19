Surrey police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run that left one woman with serious injuries.

RCMP said in a statement the 38-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk while crossing King George Boulevard near 152nd Street around 8 p.m. PT Sunday.

The car took off, but police say a witness took video of the incident that allegedly shows the vehicle, its driver and passenger.

Police say the driver of this car is wanted for questioning in connection with a Sunday hit and run in Surrey. (Surrey RCMP)

The car sought by police is described as a black sedan with a tan interior "possibly an early 2000 model Acura TL," according to the police news release.

Police are also looking for the driver of a van who may have witnessed the alleged incident.

Surrey RCMP want to speak to the driver of this van, who may have witnessed a hit and run Sunday. (Surrey RCMP)

The woman who was struck has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.