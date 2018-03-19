Surrey police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in an alleged hit and run that left one woman with serious injuries.

RCMP said in a statement the 38-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk while crossing King George Boulevard near 152nd Street around 8 p.m. PT Sunday.

The car took off, but police say a witness took video of the incident that allegedly shows the vehicle, its driver and passenger.

Surrey hit and run

Police say the driver of this car is wanted for questioning in connection with a Sunday hit and run in Surrey. (Surrey RCMP)

The car sought by police is described as a black sedan with a tan interior "possibly an early 2000 model Acura TL," according to the police news release.

Police are also looking for the driver of a van who may have witnessed the alleged incident.

Hit and run van

Surrey RCMP want to speak to the driver of this van, who may have witnessed a hit and run Sunday. (Surrey RCMP)

The woman who was struck has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.