Investigators are seeking tips related to a fire that burned outbuildings at a property in the 10800 block of 132 Street in Surrey on Saturday and where a dead man was later found.

"Neither the cause of the fire or the death have been confirmed," said RCMP in a release.

Officers arrived at the residence just before 7 a.m. PT on Saturday to assist the Surrey Fire Service as the blaze was burning outbuildings in the back yard.

Major Crimes Unit investigating

A short time later police said the man's body was found in one of the buildings.

The BC Coroners Service is now involved with the case along with Surrey RCMP's Major Crime Unit, while police say the dead man's identity is not yet known.

As officers interview witnesses and canvass the area for further information, they are also asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.