RCMP are investigating two early morning shootings in the same area, after one wasn't reported to them until nearly 12 hours after it happened.

The first shooting happened in front of a house on 30 Avenue near 148 Street around 6:00 a.m. Saturday. The second happened less than a day afterwards, at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to an officer on scene however, no one called 911 at the first shooting until around 6:00 p.m. later that evening.

No one was injured in either incident, but several shell casings were found in front of the home. Investigators also spent several hours gathering evidence and interviewing residents in the area.

It is currently unknown whether the shooting was targeted or if any arrests have been made.