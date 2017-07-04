A woman who was stuck at the bottom of a ravine in Surrey, B.C., for several days is in hospital after being discovered by a stranger out for a hike.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, was found beside Delta Creek, a small waterway in the northwest part of the city.

Surrey Fire Battalion Chief Gary Mcharg said they were called to Scott Road and 96th Avenue after receiving a phone call from a passerby.

"We found a woman in sound distress at the bottom of one of our ravines," he said.

"She was conscious at the time [and] BC Ambulance will be assessing to see the extent of her injuries."

Clint Whitla, who found the woman and phoned 911, said he just "just made a phone call to help another person." (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

'I just made a phone call to help another person'

The man who phoned 911, Clint Whitla, said he was just enjoying nature in one of the more secluded areas of the city when he heard the woman shouting for help.

"I guess I was making a lot of noise. She heard me and called out for help," said Whitla.

"She said she fell, I guess rolled off the wrong way. It was a good 50-foot drop. She got bruised and banged up pretty good."

Whitla said the woman gave both last Tuesday and Thursday as the day which she had fell down the ravine.

"She was barely conscious, laying there. She wasn't able to get up or move ... a day or two more, exposure would have gotten to her," he said.

Whitla acknowledged that his role in the rescue came down to simply being in the right place at the right time.

"I don't think that I'm a hero or anything," he said.

"I just made a phone call to help another person."

With files from Jesse Johnston