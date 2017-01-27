Surrey RCMP are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. PT after witnesses said a white pickup truck fired multiple shots into a white Mercedes-Benz sedan near 124 Street and 91A Avenue.

No one inside the sedan was hurt, but the suspects inside the pickup truck took off and have not been found.

RCMP also had to tow a civilian's car, after it was struck by a bullet from the shooting. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Targeted shooting

Police investigators located a number of shell casings in the area. They believe this is a targeted incident.

On Monday, Surrey RCMP responded to a fatal shooting at a fast food restaurant in the 12900-block of 96 Avenue. Police have not said whether these incidents are related.

Surrey RCMP are looking for anyone who witnessed the shooting. Witnesses are asked to contact police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.