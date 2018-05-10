A Surrey, B.C., pet breeder has been banned for owning animals for seven years after she was found guilty of animal cruelty.

Ivy Xin Zhou, 50, was charged with causing an animal to continue to be in distress after 69 cat and 15 dogs were seized during a 2016 raid on her breeding and boarding facility.

After a lengthy trial, Zhou was found guilty and sentenced to two years probation along with the seven-year ban, according to B.C. SPCA spokesperson Marcie Moriarty.

Officials put a dog into a van during the raid in February 2016 that led to the seizure of more than 80 dogs and cats. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Moriarty said given Zhou's history, she found the sentence to be "woefully inadaquate."

"We think this case most certainly was appropriate for a lifetime ban," Moriarty said. "This is an individual that we have dealt with repeatedly. Back in 2014 we removed animals from her."

Moriarty said Zhou still owes the SPCA $37,000 after the Farm Industry Review Board ruled that Zhou was accountable for the cost of caring for the seized animals.

"We haven't seen a cent of that," Moriarty said.